Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.42% of Toll Brothers worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

