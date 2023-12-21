Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 174 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.44 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

