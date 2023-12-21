Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $403.08 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

