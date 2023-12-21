TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 131,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 418,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 88.22, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

