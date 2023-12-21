TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

