Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.20 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.45, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,640,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,865 shares of company stock worth $28,069,214. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $99,035,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.