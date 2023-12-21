Truist Financial Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $149.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.08. 181,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,286. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.