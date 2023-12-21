Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $252.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $223.40. The stock had a trading volume of 406,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

