Truist Financial Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $211.86. 123,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.