TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

