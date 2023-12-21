Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $36.48. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 78,836 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.