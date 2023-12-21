Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 251% compared to the typical volume of 621 call options.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TWO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 3,269,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

