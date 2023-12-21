Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $409.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

