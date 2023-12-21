U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 65.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 81.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 490,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 219,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

