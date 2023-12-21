Uber Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

