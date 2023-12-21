Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 558,075 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,075 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,163,000.

BATS:DFIC opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

