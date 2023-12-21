Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

