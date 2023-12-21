Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,601 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $33.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.