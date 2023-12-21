Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $145.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

