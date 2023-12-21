Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

