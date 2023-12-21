Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

