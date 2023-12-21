Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

