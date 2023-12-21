Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.