United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. 128,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 772,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.