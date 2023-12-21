United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $6.60 on Thursday, reaching $564.87. 98,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,470. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $582.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

