Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) CFO Sells $78,472.62 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.3 %

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 million, a PE ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,123,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

