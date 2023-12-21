Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $31,510.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $23,730.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $23,970.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

