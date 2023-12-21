Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 919 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $23,401.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,423.52.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.