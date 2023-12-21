Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.50. 559,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,021,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Specifically, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,113 shares of company stock worth $1,072,342. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Upwork Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

