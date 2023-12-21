Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $132.08. 698,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,919. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

