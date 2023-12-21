Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $186.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.