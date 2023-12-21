Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 666,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,324. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

