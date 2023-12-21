Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.78. The stock had a trading volume of 319,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.