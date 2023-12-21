Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $117.95. 162,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,128. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

