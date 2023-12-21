Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 417,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

