Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 1,455,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,359,959. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

