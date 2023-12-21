Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

