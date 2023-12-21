Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,214 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $47.19. 3,095,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

