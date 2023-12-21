Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

