Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 145,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 98,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 217,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 3,406,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

