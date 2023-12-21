Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

