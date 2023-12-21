Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,246,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,841 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

