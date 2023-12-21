Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

