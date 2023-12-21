Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.83. 201,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,007. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.