Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 614,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.