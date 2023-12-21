Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

