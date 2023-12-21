Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 736,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,272. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

