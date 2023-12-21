Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Boosted by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VGIT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 1,171,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
