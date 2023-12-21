Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 7.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 249,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

