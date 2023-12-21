Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

